Nick Carter Opens Up About Daughter's Scary Birth

When the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and his wife, fitness guru Lauren Kitt, announced they were pregnant with their third child in January via Carter's Instagram, it was a welcome surprise for the couple. With the singer captioning his sonogram reveal by writing, "Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," the couple told People then they did not expect to add more to their brood after suffering multiple miscarriages during their marriage. Mother to son Odin and daughter Saoirse with Carter, Kitt told the outlet she thought, "There was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children."

Baby No. 3, daughter Pearl, did arrive in late April, but Carter's April 22 Twitter announcement on the birth hinted it was not an easy one. "As a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night," Carter shared. Followers tweeted their well wishes, including one who wrote, "Thank God .... we were worried." The next day, Carter gave fans an update that Pearl was improving, but "not out of the woods yet."

Now in June, Pearl is home and healthy, but as Carter and Kitt revealed to Us Weekly, the aforementioned complications were quite scary. Read on for the couple's detailed insight into the week following their daughter's birth.