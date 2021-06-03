The Grey's Anatomy Cast Member Fans Want Off The Show Immediately

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on for 17 seasons, so fans are well acquainted with the characters. And they have tons of varying opinions about them, too. When a show is on that long, the characters start to really mean something to fans, and part of the beauty of "Grey's Anatomy" in particular is just how dedicated those fans are. This means that when a character is sympathetic, everyone rallies around them. On the flip side, when a character does anything even remotely bad, fans rally together to complain about them.

There have been a ton of controversial characters on the show over the years, including Isaiah Washington's Dr. Burke, Justin Chanbers' Alex Karev, or Jessica Capshaw's Arizona Robbins, all of whom had legions of stans as much as they did haters.

Most of the more controversial characters end up getting written off or leaving the show eventually, for one reason or another. But some longstanding characters are some of the most hated, too. With that in mind, we asked 637 Nicki Swift readers which one they wanted to leave the show most. Read on to see which "Grey's" characters are the most despised.