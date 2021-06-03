Chelsea Handler Shares How Therapy Changed Her

Chelsea Handler has made a big life change, and she's sharing all the details with fans in her new advice iHeartRadio podcast, "Dear Chelsea."

The show will feature listener-submitted questions for the former "Chelsea Lately" host and her assistant, Brandon Marlo. "It is a nice way to combine what I want to do from now on with all of my projects, to make a contribution instead of making it just a vanity project," Handler told Forbes. "It's not about me, but I can still infuse it with my humor, with my personal stories, but really make it about other people." The star continued, "We're not forcing people to call in. So that separates solicited and unsolicited advice. And again I have been giving people unsolicited advice and telling them my opinion for years. So it was nice to kind of hunker down and focus on the people who actually want to hear it."

One topic Handler believes people want to hear about is life after lockdown from COVID-19. The celeb opened up to People about how she dealt with past insecurities, and how she's managing her "rusty" social skills. But even before the pandemic, Handler made a major change by starting therapy — here's what she said about how it's affected her outlook.