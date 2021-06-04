Vanessa Bryant Just Surprised Kobe's Sister In A Big Way
Not long after calling out Nike for producing a new unauthorized Kobe sneaker, Vanessa Bryant has now blessed her sister-in-law, Sharia Washington, with an amazing new gift. Following the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020, Vanessa and Washington seem to have become even closer.
In March 2020, for example, Vanessa shared a loving message on Washington's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Vanessa posted an adorable throwback picture of Kobe's sister and their 4-year-old daughter, Bianka. "Happy birthday, Sharia. Love you," Vanessa wrote. In May, on Vanessa's birthday, Washington also took a moment to show her sister-in-law some love on Instagram. "You continue to amaze me with your heart and your strength," Washington wrote in the caption. "Proud to call you my sister and my friend. Happy birthday Queen! Love you!"
So judging by all the sweet messages, it's pretty safe to assume that the two share a tight-knit relationship. Vanessa's recent gift to Washington, however, is truly next-level.
Vanessa Bryant left her sister-in-law 'speechless' with this present
On June 3, Vanessa Bryant surprised Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, with a white Tesla. The car seems to be a 2021 Model S, which starts at around $79,990 (per Motor1). Vanessa shared the touching moment on Instagram, posting footage of Washington's shocked reaction. "I'm done. I can't take it," Washington said, getting emotional.
Vanessa also shared a picture of her and Washington hugging in front of the brand new car. "Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!!" It looks like the two took the Tesla for a spin right after, as Vanessa shared videos of her and Washington inside the car. "Is that my bestie in a Tessie?" Vanessa said, referencing Doja Cat and Saweetie's hit "Best Friend." For her part, Washington was still in shock and looked at the camera and screamed.
Washington didn't take long to thank Vanessa on social media. "OMG! So this happened today!" she wrote on Instagram, reposting Vanessa's picture. "Thank you so much V! I'm still speechless! This is absolutely amazing [heart emoji] Love you!!"