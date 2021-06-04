Vanessa Bryant Just Surprised Kobe's Sister In A Big Way

Not long after calling out Nike for producing a new unauthorized Kobe sneaker, Vanessa Bryant has now blessed her sister-in-law, Sharia Washington, with an amazing new gift. Following the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020, Vanessa and Washington seem to have become even closer.

In March 2020, for example, Vanessa shared a loving message on Washington's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Vanessa posted an adorable throwback picture of Kobe's sister and their 4-year-old daughter, Bianka. "Happy birthday, Sharia. Love you," Vanessa wrote. In May, on Vanessa's birthday, Washington also took a moment to show her sister-in-law some love on Instagram. "You continue to amaze me with your heart and your strength," Washington wrote in the caption. "Proud to call you my sister and my friend. Happy birthday Queen! Love you!"

So judging by all the sweet messages, it's pretty safe to assume that the two share a tight-knit relationship. Vanessa's recent gift to Washington, however, is truly next-level.