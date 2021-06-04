Princess Diana's Psychic Reveals Whether Or Not Meghan And Harry's Marriage Will Last
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage has been under a microscope since they exchanged vows. It seems as though the media has been obsessed with learning about their relationship, which has only gotten more intense since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the UK. As the two remained determined to live their best lives in their Montecito mansion, the scrutiny and criticism of their relationship — and the decisions they have made — continue to be a topic of conversation.
One thing that seems to keep creeping into the headlines is whether or not Meghan and Harry's marriage will last. In fact, Meghan's own half-sister, Samantha Markle, thinks that the two will end up splitting down the road, according to TMZ – and she isn't the only one. Lady Victoria Hervey told Closer that she doesn't see Meghan and Harry's marriage lasting because she thinks they rushed into things. Lady Colin Campbell shares a similar opinion; she previously told Page Six that Meghan and Harry "won't last."
On June 4, the Daily Mail reported that a psychic, who claims to have had a close relationship with Princess Diana, revealed Meghan and Harry's fate on the June 4 episode of The Morning Show. Keep reading to find out her prediction.
Meghan Markle 'has great love' with Prince Harry, psychic says
Sally Morgan is a celebrity psychic who claims that she previously had a close relationship with Princess Diana and with Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, according to the Daily Mail. Interestingly, back in 2018, The Sun reported that Morgan had a premonition about Diana's death. "She revealed she saw a body being pulled out of a car in a tunnel, but thought it might be the Queen," the report reads. The same report cited Morgan as revealing that Harry and Meghan were going to have three children — two girls and a boy — and that they might have twins.
During an appearance on The Morning Show, Morgan was asked to weigh in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage. Perhaps surprisingly — given all of the negative predictions — Morgan actually believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage will last. "I see for her, she's got great love in her marriage with him," Morgan said, according to the Daily Mail. "I know lots of predictions say it won't last, but I think their marriage will last. It will run its full course, and I think there's absolutely no doubt she has laid down the law and it's going to be how she wants it," she said, before adding "there's no doubt about that."