Princess Diana's Psychic Reveals Whether Or Not Meghan And Harry's Marriage Will Last

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage has been under a microscope since they exchanged vows. It seems as though the media has been obsessed with learning about their relationship, which has only gotten more intense since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the UK. As the two remained determined to live their best lives in their Montecito mansion, the scrutiny and criticism of their relationship — and the decisions they have made — continue to be a topic of conversation.

One thing that seems to keep creeping into the headlines is whether or not Meghan and Harry's marriage will last. In fact, Meghan's own half-sister, Samantha Markle, thinks that the two will end up splitting down the road, according to TMZ – and she isn't the only one. Lady Victoria Hervey told Closer that she doesn't see Meghan and Harry's marriage lasting because she thinks they rushed into things. Lady Colin Campbell shares a similar opinion; she previously told Page Six that Meghan and Harry "won't last."

On June 4, the Daily Mail reported that a psychic, who claims to have had a close relationship with Princess Diana, revealed Meghan and Harry's fate on the June 4 episode of The Morning Show. Keep reading to find out her prediction.