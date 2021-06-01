The Reason Lady Victoria Hervey Doesn't Think Harry And Meghan's Marriage Will Last

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paving the way for a happy, healthy life for themselves — away from the royal family, and on their own in California. It's been a whirlwind for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who got engaged in November 2017, married in May 2018, and welcomed their first child together in May 2019. Later that year, discussions surrounding the couple's role within the royal family began, and, in January 2020, it was announced that they would step down as senior members of the royal family. According to People magazine, Harry and Meghan planned to fully support the queen throughout the process. They had initially planned to spend some time in North America and some time in London during a one-year "transitional period," but that actually never happened. The coronavirus pandemic could be to blame, of course, as Harry and Meghan weren't able to travel to the UK in 2020 because of it.

And so, the one-year mark came, and Harry and Meghan informed the royal family that they didn't have any plans to return to London. In response, Queen Elizabeth decided to strip them of their royal roles, and Harry of his military honors, according to Elle. Regardless, things seem to be going well for the Sussexes, who are getting ready to welcome their second child sometime this summer. And while they appear to be enjoying their freedom, there are some critics that don't think the two are going to last. Keep reading for more.