Jodie Turner-Smith Defended Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she got to a place where she "needed to go somewhere to get help," according to the Daily Mail. "I said that 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," Meghan added.

On Wednesday, June 2, Jodie Turner-Smith talked about the things that Meghan had said. During an interview with "Good Morning Britain," Turner-Smith defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying that the royals could have — and should have — done more to protect her, the Daily Mail reports. "There's a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today. I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her, and protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn't need to leave," Turner-Smith said.

Meghan had told Oprah that Prince Harry "saved [her] life" when he agreed to move out of the UK.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.