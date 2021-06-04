Jodie Turner-Smith Defended Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, according to BBC News. It wasn't until more than one year later, however, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to speak out and let the world know their reasons for moving out of the UK. They did so in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. That interview quickly went viral, and has been making headlines ever since.
In talking with Oprah, Meghan revealed that she was struggling with depression, admitting that she had reached a point where she "didn't want to be alive anymore," according to Refinery 29. The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that the palace refused to protect her, and that she wasn't afforded the help that she needed. "I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told no," she told Oprah. While some have picked apart Meghan's words, many have also come to her defense. The latest person to do so it actor Jodie Turner-Smith. Keep reading to find out what she had to say about Meghan.
Could The Firm have done more to 'protect' Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she got to a place where she "needed to go somewhere to get help," according to the Daily Mail. "I said that 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," Meghan added.
On Wednesday, June 2, Jodie Turner-Smith talked about the things that Meghan had said. During an interview with "Good Morning Britain," Turner-Smith defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying that the royals could have — and should have — done more to protect her, the Daily Mail reports. "There's a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today. I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her, and protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn't need to leave," Turner-Smith said.
Meghan had told Oprah that Prince Harry "saved [her] life" when he agreed to move out of the UK.
