Wiz Khalifa's New Look Has Fans Shocked

Wiz Khalifa is easy to spot thanks to his signature look, which features dreads and tattoos all over his body. The rapper's latest ensemble, however, makes him barely recognizable. Taking to Instagram, Wiz Khalifa shared his new 'do with his 32.5 million followers. However, this isn't the first time Khalifa has played dress-up.

Earlier this year, the rapper joined "The Masked Singer," where he performed as The Chameleon. Khalifa arrived at third place, after JoJo and Nick Lachey. And apparently, he was inspired by his 8-year-old son (with ex-wife Amber Rose) to join the masked competition. "It was for him," he told Nick Cannon on Power 106's "High Talk."

"I'm a fun dad," he continued (via Golden Derby). "I love to enjoy myself. I love to be myself. As much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination, sing, dance, and be as crazy as possible. I'll be the best example of that for him." Though Wiz Khalifa's appearance on "The Masked Singer" was jaw-dropping, his recent look may be even more shocking. Read why below.