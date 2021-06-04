What We Just Learned About Andrew Cuomo's Daughter
When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo isn't dealing with politics (or his brother Chris Cuomo), he's a father to daughters Mariah, Cara, and Michaela.
Like most families, his daughters hunkered down in his Albany mansion during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew was all for the reunion, telling CBC News, "I wanted them here. I wanted them with me. I needed them in many ways." Cara agreed, saying, "I actually remember when Dad called me right at the beginning of this and said, 'This is gonna be a big deal, and you should be here for it.'"
Cuomo apparently touched viewers when he spoke about family life during his daily briefings and Michaela dished on her dad's softer side. "Is he touchy-feely? No," she said. "But I think he is an amazingly vulnerable man."
Now, over a year into the pandemic, Michaela is also getting vulnerable with a statement she made on Instagram. Keep reading for more details.
Michaela Cuomo identifies as queer
Michaela Cuomo, is kicking off Pride Month with an announcement. The daughter of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo identifies as queer, according to a June 3 Instagram post. "Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me," she wrote in her caption. "I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I'm standing with you."
"To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and [sic] innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone," she continued. "To those who have yet to claim their sexual identity due to fear of physical, psychological, or financial safety, please know that you are unconditionally worthy of love and support."
Michaela then extended the umbrella even further, adding: "To the questioning folks, know that we all reserve the right to change our minds or evolve at anytime. There is nothing wrong with you for not fitting into a limiting, socially constructed box."Michaela also offered words of encouragement to those who might be struggling to come to terms with their own sexuality. "You will be loved and embraced by those who's [sic] hearts are inclusive enough to earn your expansive energy."