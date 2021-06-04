What We Just Learned About Andrew Cuomo's Daughter

When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo isn't dealing with politics (or his brother Chris Cuomo), he's a father to daughters Mariah, Cara, and Michaela.

Like most families, his daughters hunkered down in his Albany mansion during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew was all for the reunion, telling CBC News, "I wanted them here. I wanted them with me. I needed them in many ways." Cara agreed, saying, "I actually remember when Dad called me right at the beginning of this and said, 'This is gonna be a big deal, and you should be here for it.'"

Cuomo apparently touched viewers when he spoke about family life during his daily briefings and Michaela dished on her dad's softer side. "Is he touchy-feely? No," she said. "But I think he is an amazingly vulnerable man."

Now, over a year into the pandemic, Michaela is also getting vulnerable with a statement she made on Instagram. Keep reading for more details.