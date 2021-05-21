Chris Cuomo Speaks Out About The 'Mistake' He Made
The following article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.
CNN host Chris Cuomo is under fire for taking part in calls to allegedly help his brother Andrew Cuomo navigate the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Chris allegedly told his brother to "take a stand against cancel culture" when women began to accuse him of sexual harassment in December 2020, according to the Daily Mail. Chris' actions reportedly did not sit well with a CNN insider, who told Fox News: "To say it's 'cancel culture' — it's despicable. It's the height of hypocrisy for Chris to have [his brother] on [his show] for the good news but doesn't have him on to discuss the bad news," the insider said. "It's laughable for him to be so judgmental of other people for their wrongdoings and he's sitting there enabling and coming up with excuses for someone with sexual misconduct allegations."
CNN is reportedly not punishing Chris, though he can no longer interview his brother. In fact, CNN's report doesn't put him in the best light. "Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes," a spokesperson said. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. He will not participate in such conversations going forward."
Chris is finally shedding some insight into these calls. Keep reading for more details.
Chris Cuomo issues an apology
Chris Cuomo issued an apology after reportedly participating in phone calls to help Andrew Cuomo deal with his sexual misconduct scandal, which put his CNN colleagues in an uncomfortable position.
On May 20, Chris said: "If you will remember, I told you back in the beginning of March I can't cover my brother's troubles. It wouldn't be fair. And you got it then, and I appreciate you understanding. Now today, there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do, this is no revelation. I've said it publicly and I've certainly never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic — but not about my family."
He added that when Andrew's situation "became turbulent" he was "looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff." "I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that," Chris said, adding that he "never tried to influence this network's coverage of my brother."
It seems like Chris tried to smooth things over, saying he "loves and respects his colleagues at CNN." However, a CNN spokesperson called his actions "inappropriate."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).