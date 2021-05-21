Chris Cuomo Speaks Out About The 'Mistake' He Made

The following article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.

CNN host Chris Cuomo is under fire for taking part in calls to allegedly help his brother Andrew Cuomo navigate the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Chris allegedly told his brother to "take a stand against cancel culture" when women began to accuse him of sexual harassment in December 2020, according to the Daily Mail. Chris' actions reportedly did not sit well with a CNN insider, who told Fox News: "To say it's 'cancel culture' — it's despicable. It's the height of hypocrisy for Chris to have [his brother] on [his show] for the good news but doesn't have him on to discuss the bad news," the insider said. "It's laughable for him to be so judgmental of other people for their wrongdoings and he's sitting there enabling and coming up with excuses for someone with sexual misconduct allegations."

CNN is reportedly not punishing Chris, though he can no longer interview his brother. In fact, CNN's report doesn't put him in the best light. "Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes," a spokesperson said. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

