Why Drake Just Shut Down His Cannabis Company's Partnership

Hip-hop artist Drake has always been something of an industry polymath. While the rapper might best be known for his rap career now, Drake's first foray into show business began long before his first hit single. The star gained notoriety in his native Canada and in the U.S. for his role as Jimmy in the much-beloved teen soap "Degrassi: The Next Generation" in the early aughts — the same show where he also was able to showcase his talent in verse. But according to a recent report from HotNewHipHop, it seems that Drake has incurred a rarity for him: a professional setback, this one related to the cannabis company he founded.

As HotNewHipHop reported in June, it seems that the musician's cannabis business, More Life Growth Company, which the performer founded in November 2019, has officially cut ties with a big (now former) partner.

