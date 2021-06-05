What We Know About Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's New TV Gig

It has been a minute since pint-sized "Jersey Shore" star with the larger-than-life personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has graced our TV screens. Known for her quotable witticisms — for instance, when asked onscreen if she felt "like a virgin" in her white wedding dress, per MTV, Snooki retorted, "Yeah, a pregnant virgin" — Snooki did not return for the fourth season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." In addition to Season 3 finale drama that led Snooki to tell fellow cast member Deena Cortese on-air, "I'm quitting, I think," the star revealed in December 2019 on her podcast "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey" that the show was consuming too much of her family time. "I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," she said.

In her respite from reality TV, Snooki kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 by documenting her continued work-family life on her Instagram. As the founder and owner of beauty and fashion retailer The Snooki Shop, Snooki stayed active promoting Pride Month-themed sales at the store, showing off her beast-mode home gym workouts and, of course, snuggling with her children.

But, as she foreshadowed to People in May 2020, "I'm definitely not done with TV. I'm just done with that show. I want to do something that's fun and entertaining." Snooki further teased, "I'm actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things." Cut to June 2021...