The Real Reason Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Probably Won't Name Their Daughter After Prince Philip

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quite curious about what they will name their daughter, who is set to make her earth side appearance in the coming weeks. With the news of a new baby, oddsmakers have been busy setting up name brackets as people try to guess what Meghan and Harry will go with. According to People magazine, Philippa is the top choice as it would be a nod to Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again," Jessica O'Reilly of UK gambling site Ladbrokes told the outlet. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Diana and Elizabeth are also extremely popular choices.

Many people also seem to think that Meghan and Harry will choose a moniker that begins with the letter "A," not unlike Archie's name. Allegra, Alexandria, and Alice are also listed as "favorites" by oddsmakers. Names that round out the list when it comes to betting include Grace, Emma, Rose, and Victoria. For the record, the name Archie was not amongst those predicted prior to his birth. If odds aren't your thing, fans have been convinced that the baby will be named Poppy after Meghan wore a dress that featured the flower during her Vax Live appearance last month, according to Us Weekly.

However, there is one name above that can probably be removed from the running. Keep reading to find out which one and why.