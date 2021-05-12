Fans Think Meghan Markle's Dress At Vax Live Concert Was A Hint About Her Daughter's Name
Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at Global Citizen's "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which aired on May 8. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were campaign chairs for the event, according to People magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both gave speeches which were meant to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and to raise awareness for those living in countries where the vaccine isn't readily available. During one of her speeches, Meghan shared a wish for her daughter; she is due with a baby girl this summer.
"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," Meghan said, according to People. For her appearance, Meghan wore a red-colored floral dress. She sat outside on a wooden bench, with her long, brown hair cascading past her elbow. Fans were quick to suggest that Meghan's outfit may have been a subtle nod to her daughter, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more.
Meghan Markle may have hinted at her daughter's name
Meghan Markle chose a $1690 Carolina Herrera dress for her "Vax Live" appearance. The color looked great on the Duchess of Sussex, but could the dress actually hold more meaning than what meets the eye? According to Us Weekly, some fans were quick to point out that Meghan may have chosen this specific dress as a way to drop a major hint about her daughter's name. The dress, appropriately called the "Poppy Print Shirt Dress," is covered in poppies. Thus, some fans are convinced that Meghan and Prince Harry are naming their daughter Poppy.
"The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope, and is often worn to show support for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, [veterans] and their families across the UK ... Given Prince Harry's ties to the military, the name Poppy would be incredibly fitting," one social media user said, according to Us Weekly. Another user pointed out that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, often referred to Meghan as her "flower," so the name would be quite fitting.
This isn't the first time that fans have been convinced that Meghan was dropping hints about her personal life. Back in February, before she announced the sex of her baby, the duchess wore a pink sapphire ring. According to Page Six, fans were sure this meant Meghan and Harry were having a girl. Coincidence? We think not.