Fans Think Meghan Markle's Dress At Vax Live Concert Was A Hint About Her Daughter's Name

Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at Global Citizen's "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which aired on May 8. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were campaign chairs for the event, according to People magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both gave speeches which were meant to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and to raise awareness for those living in countries where the vaccine isn't readily available. During one of her speeches, Meghan shared a wish for her daughter; she is due with a baby girl this summer.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," Meghan said, according to People. For her appearance, Meghan wore a red-colored floral dress. She sat outside on a wooden bench, with her long, brown hair cascading past her elbow. Fans were quick to suggest that Meghan's outfit may have been a subtle nod to her daughter, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more.