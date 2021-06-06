Garth Brooks Was Scared To Return To Music. Here's Why

Garth Brooks is one of the most renowned country music artists, and his infectious style has brought millions of people to cross over into the genre. But in a June 2021 interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," Brooks confessed he was scared to return to music after taking time away. What could someone as famous as Brooks be afraid of?

One reason millions of fans adore the "Friends in Low Places" singer is that he remains humble. During his interview with King, Brooks revealed, "My blessing is, I'm not special. I get to be the average guy." However, millions of country music fans think Brooks is far from ordinary. President Joe Biden thinks the country singer is special; he asked Brooks to sing at the presidential inauguration ceremony.

In the polarized political climate of 2021, the country star's decision to sign at the Biden inauguration made Trump supporters angry. But the down-to-earth country star pushed back against political critics in a statement, saying, "As long as you have people like the Bidens who are hell-bent on making things good ... they're for that, that makes me feel good because I want to spend the next ten years of my life not being divided. I'm so tired of being divided." Keep scrolling to learn why Brooks told King on "CBS This Morning" he was scared to return to music, despite his recent high-profile performance.