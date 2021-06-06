Was This Really What Prince Charles Called Meghan Markle?

Despite all of the royal family drama, it seems that Prince Charles and Meghan Markle share a pretty great relationship. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan has a lot of respect for Charles.

In their 2020 "Finding Freedom" biography, centered around Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, a friend of Meghan's said that she saw Charles as a "second father." They also claim that Meghan "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better" (via Town & Country). Meanwhile, according to Charles' friend, the Prince of Wales became quite fond of Meghan. "She's a sassy, confident beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women," the source says. "She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship."

According to the same biography, Charles loves people who are into the arts, so Meghan's past career as an artist may have gained her even more cool points in his eyes. "Meghan ticks the boxes," the source continued. "Most of all, she's married to [Charles'] beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that." So, it's safe to assume Charles has a lot of respect for Meghan, too.

And according to royal expert Russell Myers, Charles even has a special nickname for her.