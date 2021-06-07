What We Know About Little Mix's Exciting New Collaboration

Ever since winning "The X Factor" in the U.K. in 2011, the members of British group Little Mix have gone from talent show winners to award-winning stars. According to The Official Charts, the "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmakers have scored themselves five chart-topping singles and six top-5 albums in their home country. Even though original member Jesy Nelson decided to leave the group in December 2020, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have continued to slay as a trio.

Little Mix's career continues to take them to new heights. Throughout their impressive journey, the BRIT Award-winning group has teamed up with some of music's biggest names. For their first album, "DNA," they bagged themselves a collab with rap icon Missy Elliott for "How Ya Doin'?" and worked with another queen, Nicki Minaj, for "Woman Like Me," which was taken from their "LM5" LP. Along with rap stars, they have worked on features with a whole range of singers including Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, and TLC's very own T-Boz.

It seems Little Mix has another exciting collab on its way and it's expected to be a girl-power anthem. Keep reading to find out more.