What We Know About Little Mix's Exciting New Collaboration
Ever since winning "The X Factor" in the U.K. in 2011, the members of British group Little Mix have gone from talent show winners to award-winning stars. According to The Official Charts, the "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmakers have scored themselves five chart-topping singles and six top-5 albums in their home country. Even though original member Jesy Nelson decided to leave the group in December 2020, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have continued to slay as a trio.
Little Mix's career continues to take them to new heights. Throughout their impressive journey, the BRIT Award-winning group has teamed up with some of music's biggest names. For their first album, "DNA," they bagged themselves a collab with rap icon Missy Elliott for "How Ya Doin'?" and worked with another queen, Nicki Minaj, for "Woman Like Me," which was taken from their "LM5" LP. Along with rap stars, they have worked on features with a whole range of singers including Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, and TLC's very own T-Boz.
It seems Little Mix has another exciting collab on its way and it's expected to be a girl-power anthem. Keep reading to find out more.
Little Mix is expected to feature on Anne-Marie's upcoming album
According to Simon Boyle at The Sun, Little Mix has collaborated with fellow British singer Anne-Marie for her upcoming second studio album, "Therapy." While there is no official release date or title announced for the track, Anne-Marie's forthcoming record is scheduled to drop on July 23. Having worked with Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, and Clean Bandit in the past, the "Ciao Adios" hitmaker is no stranger to a huge collab either.
As noted by The Sun, Little Mix and Anne-Marie are reportedly filming the music video on June 7. The outlet mentioned that due to Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancies, the video won't be as "energetic" as previous ones, understandably. "Anne-Marie and Little Mix have been pals for years and this collaboration has been a long time coming," Boyle said, adding, "They have spoken about doing something together for ages but the timing was never quite right and they never settled on a song. But they all seem to be really excited about this one because they said it was the perfect fit for them."
"They are keeping shtum about what sort of song it is, but having two of the biggest British female acts teaming up is a great thing for girl power," he stated while mentioning that the song is expected to be released next month sometime. We can't wait!