How Young Bae Is Doing Her Part To Fight Racism - Exclusive

VH1's "Black Ink Crew New York" is back for Season 9, meaning that everyone's favorite tattoo artists are finally back on our screens. As new episodes were filmed in recent months, viewers will get to see how cast members have been dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and how they've been impacted by anti-racist campaigns including Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

"Black Ink Crew New York" star Young Bae moved to New York after growing up in South Korea and faced a lot of challenges upon her arrival in the United States. "When I came here, I was clueless on everything. Literally. I didn't speak any English. I didn't have any family members or friends. Nothing," she told Nicki Swift. "I was just full of dreams and hopes: 'Everything's going to be okay. This is amazing. Wow. New York, I made it already!'"

Now, Young Bae's experience as an immigrant is informing her work with anti-racism. Nicki Swift sat down with Young Bae to find out all about Season 9 of "Black Ink Crew New York," and discuss the ways in which she's fighting racism in her own life.