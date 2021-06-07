The Reason This Gone Girl Actor Is In Critical Condition

We've seen numerous celebrities survive brushes with death, and too many have been forced to fight for their lives following serious road accidents. Kanye West had his jaw wired shut following a 2002 head-on car collision, per Yahoo! News, while Tracy Morgan sustained a brain injury after a Walmart truck rear-ended his limo van in 2014, per CNN. More recently, Tiger Woods had a scary car accident in Los Angeles that left him with multiple leg injuries, per TMZ.

Now, actor Lisa Banes, who is perhaps best known for her roles in "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail," is trying to survive a traumatic brain injury at a New York City hospital following a horrific road accident.

According to a Manhattan Institute report, road-related accidents and deaths are actually on the rise in the Big Apple. There were at least 243 traffic-related deaths in 2020 — a seven-year high — and while pedestrian deaths fell by 21% in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, they've already more than doubled when you compare the start of this year to the same time last year, per the New York Post. Sadly, the big screen and Broadway star has become the latest victim of this worrying trend.

