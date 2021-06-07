Why Prince Harry Will Have His HRH Title Removed

When one receives a Christmas card from Prince Harry, it will no longer be signed with his longtime title, HRH (His Royal Highness). In what some might perceive as the British royals' version of the fashion industry's (now-defunct) "Blacklist," the family's official website has demoted Harry and Meghan Markle a few spots on its list of family members, Us Weekly first reported on June 5. While the listing is not a ranking, Harry and Meghan, once listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton, the pair now appears in following Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. As the outlet noted, this could just be a reflection of Meghan and Harry's status as resigned royals.

Although they announced their resignation in late 2019, there was a transitional period for the couple to settle into their new life. Time officially was up in February 2021, when a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. Although Meghan and Harry technically retained their HRH titles (and titles as Duke/Duchess of Sussex), they were forbidden from using the former in official capacities, according to Deadline. Now in June, Harry is having his HRH scrubbed from an important spot. Find out the where and why in the next slide!