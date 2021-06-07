Why Prince Harry Will Have His HRH Title Removed
When one receives a Christmas card from Prince Harry, it will no longer be signed with his longtime title, HRH (His Royal Highness). In what some might perceive as the British royals' version of the fashion industry's (now-defunct) "Blacklist," the family's official website has demoted Harry and Meghan Markle a few spots on its list of family members, Us Weekly first reported on June 5. While the listing is not a ranking, Harry and Meghan, once listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton, the pair now appears in following Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. As the outlet noted, this could just be a reflection of Meghan and Harry's status as resigned royals.
Although they announced their resignation in late 2019, there was a transitional period for the couple to settle into their new life. Time officially was up in February 2021, when a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. Although Meghan and Harry technically retained their HRH titles (and titles as Duke/Duchess of Sussex), they were forbidden from using the former in official capacities, according to Deadline. Now in June, Harry is having his HRH scrubbed from an important spot. Find out the where and why in the next slide!
Prince Harry's title card at Princess Diana exhibit an "error"
Rubbing salt in the wound? Prince Harry will have the title HRH (His Royal Highness) removed from placards on the brand-new royal gown exhibit at Kensington Palace, the Daily Mail reported on June 7. Including dresses worn by Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana (including her world-renowned wedding dress), the exhibit previously featured placards reading donations from Harry and Meghan Markle as "Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex." Per the outlet, the Royal Collection Trust, in charge of the exhibit's loans, stated that these labels "were incorrect and will be updated," chalking it up as an "administrative error."
This does appear to be a technical mistake, as Harry and Meghan were officially stripped of their "his/her royal highness" titles back in February. Per Deadline, the two ex-royals also had royal patronages they held revoked and returned to Queen Elizabeth II, including "the military, Commonwealth, and charitable associations," the last of which includes The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, and the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Given that the Sussexes want to move on with their new stateside life, we doubt they are mourning the loss of these titles too much.