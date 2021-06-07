Jeff Bezos' First Move After Leaving Amazon Has Twitter Seeing Red

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of the company on July 5. On July 20, he's getting on one of his Blue Origin rockets and going to space. In a video posted on his Instagram account on June 7, he wrote, "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend." His younger brother Mark Bezos will be joining him.

Blue Origin is a space exploration company Bezos founded in 2000. The first crewed flight will take place in the six-seater New Shepherd capsule and 59-foot rocket. The trip to space is expected to last 11 minutes and travel more than 60 miles above Earth. Blue Origin has spent six years testing the New Shepherd. The company announced in May that it was ready for its first mission, per CNN.

Bezos is the richest man in the world with a fortune of $187 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth. During the pandemic, Bezos added $75 billion while at the same time, stripping Amazon warehouse workers and delivery drivers of hazard pay in June, per The Verge. He's been called the "Pandemic Profiteer" by activists.

This latest move by Bezos has Twitter users absolutely going nuts.