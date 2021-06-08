This Is The Least Popular Chanel West Coast Song By Far

Chanel West Coast brings many talents to the game, as she's a rapper, singer, actor, model, and entrepreneur. She is probably best known for her appearance on MTV's "Ridiculousness." Chanel admits that her role as a panelist on the show allowed her career to take off and that entertaining is her calling (via CBS). "Since I was little, I would watch TV and say I want to do that. I love to do it all. I love film and TV and I want to get into directing and I used to do voiceovers for cartoons," she said. "Entertaining in general is what I'm good at."

According to the television personality's website bio, her real passion in life involves making music. She grew up tagging along with her DJ dad to his gigs and developed a talent and love for hip-hop. "I've always been around music, and I knew that's what I'd do for the rest of my life. I didn't have a choice," she writes in her bio.

The "No Plans" artist kicked off her career as a singer-songwriter in 2012 and she hasn't slowed down since, releasing hit after hit over the years. She has even had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's most famous artists, including Snoop Dogg and YG (via Popdust).

Nicki Swift wanted to know which Chanel West Coast song is least popular out of five of her top hits. Read on to find out which took first place.