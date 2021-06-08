Pop Smoke's Manager Confirms Another Posthumous Album Is On The Way

Taking to Twitter on June 5, Pop Smoke's manager Steven Victor confirmed that fans will get a new album from the late rapper. Victor shared a list of a few upcoming projects, including Pusha T, Nigo, and Pop Smoke, all accompanied by a series of fire emojis. This isn't the first time he has hinted at a new Pop Smoke project, however.

In May, Victor revealed that a new album was in the works. "I see and hear everything," he wrote on Instagram (via REVOLT). "Kept it cool tho no worries. Pay back around the corner. Pop Smoke new album loading...". Will 50 Cent be involved this time, too? It doesn't seem likely, if his interview with interview with Kris Kaylin is anything to go by. "Steven was originally Pop's manager and the label person that he was signed to," 50 Cent told Kaylin in May.

He continued, "He talked to me about the new record, and I'm not sure if I'll participate with this, that record. I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to." 50 Cent then alluded that he may have been some disagreements behind the scenes. "Outside of producing the record and having it perform well, I did all the promotion for that record to have it work," he said about working on Pop's debut album. "They would have put it out and you'd have to find it out of basic interest."