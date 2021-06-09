Is Elizabeth Olsen Already Married?

Elizabeth Olsen likes to keep her private life a little more under the radar, and her relationship with Robbie Arnett is no exception. Despite both being in the public eye (Elizabeth, of course, is a big name actor and Arnett is the frontman of the band Milo Greene), the two have kept their romance very much on the down low.

However, People learned via a source in July 2019 that Arnett had reportedly popped the question to the "WandaVision" actor after dating for three years, though the notoriously private couple don't appear to have ever publicly confirmed the news.

What Elizabeth has commented on though is how she learned to keep her private life so under wraps, revealing her equally private older sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen helped her navigate the world of press intrusion. "They're very tight-lipped — notoriously so. I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I'd assumed no one would read it," Elizabeth told Modern Luxury in 2017, revealing that her sisters explained to her that she should be a little more careful because her words could always come back to haunt her.

And it seems like Mary-Kate and Ashley's advice was pretty sound, as their younger sister appeared to make a bit of a slip up in a June interview that now has everyone talking. Did Elizabeth Olsen just confirm she's actually secretly married? Read on for what we know.