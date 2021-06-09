Katie Holmes Speaks Out About Her Ex Boyfriend

Katie Holmes was pretty quiet about her eight-month relationship with New York restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. when they were together, but she had something to say to him publicly after their split.

Vitolo Jr. was first spotted with Holmes at the Antique Garage restaurant in NYC in September 2020. His identity was initially a mystery, but the "Batman Begins" actor was clearly smitten with the guy who all die-hard celeb gossipers were gabbing about. In photos published by TMZ, she could be seen giggling and looking rather flirtatious while they shared a drink outdoors.

As noted by Elle, Holmes has a reputation for keeping her love life private, but Vitolo Jr. wished her a happy birthday in a very public way in December 2020 when he shared a photo of Holmes sitting on his lap on his Instagram account. Holmes responded to the post by declaring her love for him in the comments section, so she was clearly unbothered by it. But a few months later, they were over. In May, a spokesperson for Holmes told Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends."

So, did what the "Dawson's Creek" star just say about her ex prove or disprove that they're on good terms?