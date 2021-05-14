The Real Reason Katie Holmes Split From Emilio Vitolo Jr.

After a whirlwind romance, Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have called it quits. "The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," a spokesperson for the "Batman Begins" star told Us Weekly on May 13.

Despite going their separate ways, the couple seemed blissfully in love in paparazzi photos ever since they linked up in September 2020. "She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn't affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first," a source told Us at the time.

Holmes' relationship with the chef came shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in 2019. However, Vitolo was no rebound. In fact, the duo had "the potential to go all the way," an insider told the outlet, even calling the businessman "the real deal." But although they were clearly head over heels for one another, it looks like their careers and inevitable reality are to blame for their breakup. Keep scrolling for more details about why Holmes and Vitolo split.