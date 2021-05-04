Could This Be Why Katie Holmes Is Taking Time Off Her Relationship?

Katie Holmes put Jamie Foxx in the rearview mirror after their 2020 split and found love again with chef Emilio Vitolo, according to Elle. The pair was first spotted in August 2020 grabbing dinner at Manhattan's Antique Garage restaurant, per TMZ.

It seems like Holmes fell head-over-heels for the chef, according to ET Online. A source told the outlet in October 2020, "They adore each other and can't get enough of one another. In the past it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners' lifestyle, but with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself."

Although Vitolo has a busy schedule as a chef at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, he always makes time for Holmes, per Elle. He even has a few acting roles under his belt, including a guest spot on "Inside Amy Schumer" and six episodes of "Royal Pains." He also lent his talents to the 2019 movie "Tapestry." It's possible he reviewed scripts with Holmes on date nights.

Since Holmes is busy working on her new film "The Watergate Girl," some believe she has even less time for Vitolo. Keep reading for more details.