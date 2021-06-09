Tyler Perry Announces Some Big Movie News

Whatever you may think of his movies, Tyler Perry is making history. In 2019, for example, the director opened a 330-acre studio in Atlanta and became the first Black person to own one of the biggest studio lots in the country. As reported by IndieWire, Perry's studio is worth $250 million and sits on an old military base, Fort McPherson, which used to house Confederate Army soldiers.

This meant a lot to Perry, who brought up the irony while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at 2019 BET Awards. "That studio was once a Confederate Army base," he said during his speech. "Which means that there was [sic] Confederate soldiers on that base plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one Negro."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Tyler Perry Studios officially opened with a star-studded gala on October 5, 2019, with people like Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, and Samuel L. Jackson all in attendance. Now, almost two years after opening his own independent studios, Perry is ready for another big move ... and it involves Madea.