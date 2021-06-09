Is Saweetie Dating James Harden?

After ending her three-year-long relationship with Quavo, Saweetie may be ready to mingle again. In case you missed it, Saweetie announced the breakup on March 19, blaming Quavo for allegedly cheating on her. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," she wrote on Twitter. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Saweetie's tweet didn't go unnoticed, as Quavo took a moment to give his side of the story. "I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives," he tweeted. He continued in a later tweet, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Following her breakup with Quavo, Saweetie kept her lips sealed regarding any future lovers. Recently, however, she teased new music on social media, revealing what type of man she wants now. Taking to Instagram, Saweetie rapped along lyrics like (via The Neighborhood Talk), "He bout that talk but see you bout that life, I wanna thug n***a."

Could James Harden be Saweetie's new type of man, though? Let's find out below.