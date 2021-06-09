Is Saweetie Dating James Harden?
After ending her three-year-long relationship with Quavo, Saweetie may be ready to mingle again. In case you missed it, Saweetie announced the breakup on March 19, blaming Quavo for allegedly cheating on her. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," she wrote on Twitter. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
Saweetie's tweet didn't go unnoticed, as Quavo took a moment to give his side of the story. "I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives," he tweeted. He continued in a later tweet, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."
Following her breakup with Quavo, Saweetie kept her lips sealed regarding any future lovers. Recently, however, she teased new music on social media, revealing what type of man she wants now. Taking to Instagram, Saweetie rapped along lyrics like (via The Neighborhood Talk), "He bout that talk but see you bout that life, I wanna thug n***a."
Could James Harden be Saweetie's new type of man, though? Let's find out below.
Fans think James Harden is Saweetie's new 'Type'
Not long after Saweetie and Quavo called it quits, many started wondering who the "My Type" star could be dating next. Although Saweetie never dropped any hints, fans are currently speculating that she may have moved on to none other than James Harden. And, funnily enough, it's partly because of Offset, Quavo's fellow Migos member.
As reported by HotNewHipHop, people have noticed that Offset liked a random tweet about Saweetie dating the basketball star. "Now why tf are people saying saweetie and james harden fw each other..." the tweet read. Offset soon removed his like, but fans had already caught a glimpse of it... and their reactions are hilarious. "Set liked this," one fan replied, sharing the meme of a side-eyeing child.
Meanwhile, others are applauding Saweetie for reportedly moving on to someone as successful as Harden. "saweetie dating james now. i know thats right!!!!!" someone wrote. "Saweetie and James Harden. My girl is always where the money resides," another fan commented. So far, neither Harden nor Saweetie have addressed the rumors. Stay tuned for updates!