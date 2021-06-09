Dr. Heavenly's Job Advice Has Fans In A Fury. Here's Why.
Uh-oh! "Married to Medicine" star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is in the hot seat following some job advice she shared with her fans. "#Job101 work for free or for lesser pay," she wrote via Twitter on June 8. "Prove yourself to your employer! Trust me if you are good, they will hire you with top pay in no time! #HeavenHelpUs #DrHeavenly #married2med."
However, her words garnered a lot of criticism with people slamming her tip to lend their skills free of charge. "Omg this literally the worst career advice. Know and stand in your worth!" one person replied. "This is only ok if you're still a student and early in your career but even then be careful of crappy employers that think like this. Everyone deserves to be paid a good wage."
Although some people found her advice helpful, with another person commenting, "Nail on the head sis," most users seemed to think her remarks were out of touch. "Give me your number I'll forward it to my landlord and creditors so you explain to them the importance of work for work's sake," someone else echoed.
But despite the backlash, Dr. Heavenly continued to defend her own advice and even clapped back at some of her fans who had a lot to say about her controversial tip. Keep scrolling for more details.
Dr. Heavenly is defending her advice
Although Dr. Heavenly Kimes' advice to work for free was slammed by many, she went on to defend her point of view.
"Employers take advantage of people who are good workers and accept lesser pay ... They [are] not getting what they deserve," one person replied to her Twitter tip, to which she responded, "Not true., if you bring money to the business. By being a top producer and/or. You have skills most do not. With a great attitude...The employer will pay more to keep you!"
She didn't stop there and continued to make some pretty big assumptions about her critics. "Heavenly out here promoting slavery in 2021. You out here giving your best for free. Spending money you don't have to get to a job that doesn't pay..." another wrote to Dr. Heavenly. "Nope, I'm trying to help you get a job!! Chances are [you're] not doing anything anyway ... probably collecting unemployment ... Why not prove yourself for the job you want! THINK. !!! However, closed-minded people will never get ahead," she slammed in response.
Someone else even called her advice "exploitation," prompting her to write, "Stay jobless, you just don't get it. But a successful person knows it doesn't happen overnight you have to go get it!" Plus, when another fan called her remarks, "bulls**t," she was quick to pass judgment, stating, "I can already tell you are unemployed!" Despite the backlash, it looks like Dr. Heavenly's sticking to her word.