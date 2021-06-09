Jeffree Star Has Something To Say About Those Kanye West Rumors

Jeffree Star is arguably one of the most well-known YouTubers and beauty gurus on the internet, but his personal life is also getting attention.

Even though he broke up with ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after five years of dating (via Insider), he remained coy about finding someone new. "Oh, no dating," he told E! News on June 8. "I'm honestly, after the accident, really focused on myself, but there'll be some big announcements that I have for the world. I had a lot of time to rest and really reflect and had some big life moments that I'm not ready to share yet, but soon." Star was reportedly injured in a car accident in Wyoming and appears focused on his recovery.

According to his Twitter, Star is working on his autobiography and partnered with TheOD Foundation to "support the LGBTQ+ community behind bars." His makeup palette Thirsty also sold out. Time to celebrate!

Although it seems like there's no time for romance, rumors are swirling around Star and Kanye West. Keep reading for more details.