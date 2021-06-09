The Real Reason Maren Morris And Gabby Barrett Dropped Out Of The CMT Awards

Country music fans may be accustomed to hearing Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett's hits dominate airwaves, so it's easy to think the two are seasoned industry pros. In fact, they've only recently been enjoying mainstream success! According to All Music, Morris spent a decade working behind the scenes to make a name for herself before breaking through with the 2016 album "Hero," which peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Barrett followed in the footsteps of stars who've made it big on reality singing competitions — looking at you, Kelly Clarkson! — and climbed to success on the 16th season of "American Idol" in 2018 (via Tennessean).

Since getting their start, both ladies have never looked back. Per Entertainment Tonight, Barrett nabbed the 2021 New Artist of the Year award, thanks to her hit single "I Hope." She is also nominated for Female Video Of The Year at the 2021 CMT Awards, which take place on June 9 (via Entertainment Tonight). Likewise, Morris is up for Female Video Of The Year, as well as Best Collaborative Video and Best Family Feature for "Chasing You."

Because Carrie Underwood, who has won eight times in the category, wasn't nominated this year, both Morris and Barrett seem to have a shot at winning! That's why it was surprising to hear that they have backed out of performing at the show. So, what's the reason behind their last-minute decision to drop out?