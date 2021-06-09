The Real Reason Maren Morris And Gabby Barrett Dropped Out Of The CMT Awards
Country music fans may be accustomed to hearing Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett's hits dominate airwaves, so it's easy to think the two are seasoned industry pros. In fact, they've only recently been enjoying mainstream success! According to All Music, Morris spent a decade working behind the scenes to make a name for herself before breaking through with the 2016 album "Hero," which peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Barrett followed in the footsteps of stars who've made it big on reality singing competitions — looking at you, Kelly Clarkson! — and climbed to success on the 16th season of "American Idol" in 2018 (via Tennessean).
Since getting their start, both ladies have never looked back. Per Entertainment Tonight, Barrett nabbed the 2021 New Artist of the Year award, thanks to her hit single "I Hope." She is also nominated for Female Video Of The Year at the 2021 CMT Awards, which take place on June 9 (via Entertainment Tonight). Likewise, Morris is up for Female Video Of The Year, as well as Best Collaborative Video and Best Family Feature for "Chasing You."
Because Carrie Underwood, who has won eight times in the category, wasn't nominated this year, both Morris and Barrett seem to have a shot at winning! That's why it was surprising to hear that they have backed out of performing at the show. So, what's the reason behind their last-minute decision to drop out?
Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett gave vague explanations
Both Gabby Barrett and Maren Morris took to social media to share the news that they will no longer perform at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Both offered up somewhat vague reasons for doing so, citing "personal circumstances" and "scheduling conflicts."
"Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday," Morris wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Entertainment Tonight). "I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!" As reported by ET, the "Bones" singer was initially slated to perform her duet with JP Saxe called "Line by Line." She has since been replaced by Ingrid Andress.
Barrett, who planned to share the stage with Carly Pearce and Lady A, won't be doing so. In an Instagram post, she shared that she is "really sad" not to perform "because of personal circumstances." She added, "I'll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see yall on the road this summer." The details of these personal circumstances are unclear, but other country music phenoms offered support in the comments section of her post. "Sending you big love," Kelsea Ballerini wrote, while Carly Pearce dropped in several heart emojis.
Perhaps Barrett and Morris will clear up any confusion after the CMT Awards air.