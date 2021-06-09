The Truth About Blake Shelton's Life In LA

Country superstar Blake Shelton is still a small-town Oklahoma boy at heart. As he told Apple Music 1 in a June 4 conversation on "The Zane Lowe Show," he still gets star-struck by fiancé Gwen Stefani, despite releasing several songs together. After meeting when Stefani signed on as a coach on "The Voice" in 2014, the musical power couple got engaged in October 2020. As Shelton told host Zane Lowe, "It's like that voice, you talk to her and she sounds like Gwen, but when she sings, all of a sudden it's the girl, it's 'Don't Speak.' It's that icon."

Shelton's unbridled admiration for the No Doubt frontwoman is sweet, especially when he himself boasts 14 No. 1 singles and 33 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country charts. Describing the sensation of performing with his pop idol-fiancé, Shelton added to Zane Lowe with candor, "I know ... people are going to s*** in their seats when Gwen Stefani walks out here. It's like I'm a kid on Christmas morning."

Stefani herself called her several Shelton collaborations "monumental and exciting" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March (via People). "I never in my wildest dreams would imagine being part of that," she mused. The frequently co-collaborating couple naturally spend a lot of time together, with Shelton now residing part-time with Stefani in Los Angeles, Calif. Read on for how he's adjusting to his relatively new lifestyle.