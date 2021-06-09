The Truth About Winnie Harlow And Kyle Kuzma
Model Winnie Harlow and LA Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma reportedly found love during the coronavirus pandemic and were spotted in Los Angeles holding hands in May 2020, according to TMZ.
Interestingly, the couple first met at the Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party in September 2019. It seems like the lockdown brought them closer together, with a source telling Page Six in May 2020, "They've been spending a lot of time together." It seems like Kuzma has a thing for models, as he was reportedly linked to Kendall Jenner in 2019, per the outlet.
The pandemic didn't put a damper on their relationship and Harlow reportedly flew to Orlando in September 2020 to support Kuzma at the NBA bubble in Disney World, according to Page Six. Harlow gushed over her love on Valentine's Day, writing, "Yes you drive me nuts but you put up with my crazy so I think that's a fair trade. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold. The best boyfriend a girl could ask for. Can't wait for more adventures with you."
It appears Harlow and Kuzma have it all, but have you ever wondered how they started dating? Keep reading for more details.
Instagram brought Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma together
Like many modern relationships, model Winnie Harlow and LA Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma found each other on Instagram, according to Page Six.
However, Harlow revealed on the June 8 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she originally missed a direct message from him in 2019. "I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I've never seen it. I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me," she said. Kuzma tried again the next year and seemed to have better luck the second time around. "At the top of quarantine, he DMed me again," she added. "He posted a picture of me in an outfit, and I was like, 'Oh, hi.'"
After one month of talking, Kuzma wanted Harlow to join him on the west coast. "After a month of being on FaceTime for 24 hours, every single day for a month, he was like, 'You've got to come to LA,' and I've been in LA ever since. That was a year ago, exactly," she said. Its clear these two are still crazy in love!