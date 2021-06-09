The Truth About Winnie Harlow And Kyle Kuzma

Model Winnie Harlow and LA Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma reportedly found love during the coronavirus pandemic and were spotted in Los Angeles holding hands in May 2020, according to TMZ.

Interestingly, the couple first met at the Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party in September 2019. It seems like the lockdown brought them closer together, with a source telling Page Six in May 2020, "They've been spending a lot of time together." It seems like Kuzma has a thing for models, as he was reportedly linked to Kendall Jenner in 2019, per the outlet.

The pandemic didn't put a damper on their relationship and Harlow reportedly flew to Orlando in September 2020 to support Kuzma at the NBA bubble in Disney World, according to Page Six. Harlow gushed over her love on Valentine's Day, writing, "Yes you drive me nuts but you put up with my crazy so I think that's a fair trade. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold. The best boyfriend a girl could ask for. Can't wait for more adventures with you."

It appears Harlow and Kuzma have it all, but have you ever wondered how they started dating? Keep reading for more details.