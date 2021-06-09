Who Is Frankie Grande's Fiance, Hale Leon?

On June 8, 2021, Frankie Grande announced that he proposed to his boyfriend, Hale Leon, in virtual reality. The YouTube personality took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.1 million followers and attached a number of snapshots of the pair that were taken exclusively for People.

"He said YES! WE'RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever!" Grande captioned his post, adding, "Speaking of games... I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can't wait to post the video... but for now enjoy these beautiful photos taken by @toddthephotographer in the iconic @people magazine. What a way to celebrate #pride."

As reported by People, Grande will be celebrating four years of sobriety on June 16. He told his fiance they were meeting up with friends to celebrate his sober anniversary early, but ended up surprising him by popping the question. "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Grande told the publication. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

With that being said, what does Hale Leon do for a living? And how long has the duo been together? Keep reading to find out.