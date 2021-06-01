Ariana Grande's Brother Reveals New Details About Her Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande is revealing new details about the superstar's top secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. Ariana pulled off a major surprise for fans when she tied the knot with the real estate agent on May 15. She only officially confirmed the news several days later on May 26 when she shared stunning wedding photos to her Instagram after the news was first leaked by TMZ.

One particularly gorgeous photo showed the couple from above as they shared a passionate kiss. Ariana was dressed in all white and placed one hand around her new husband's shoulders and the other on his head. They enjoyed an intimate moment while surrounded by candles under foliage that hung from the ceiling.

The star also gave Vogue an inside look at the big day, which took place in her own California home. Only 20 people were in attendance as the couple said "I do" and both Ariana's mom, Joan Grande and her dad, Ed Butera gave her away.

Aside from sharing a few intimate photos with her fans on social media, neither Ariana nor her nearest and dearest have publicly said a whole lot about the big day. Until now, that is. Keep reading to find out the super sweet details Frankie Grande just revealed.