Ariana Grande Shares First Photos From Her Wedding
It's the moment Arianators have been waiting for: Ariana Grande has shared her first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez!
One photo (seen below), posted on May 26, is a black and white close-up snapshot of the newlywed couple kissing. Gomez is dressed in his tux and Grande teases fans by only revealing her veil in the Instagram post. She captioned it with their wedding date: May 15, 2021.
The real estate agent popped the question to the international superstar in December 2020 after dating for most of 2020. Grande announced the exciting news via a post to Instagram that read "forever n then some." The slideshow showed off some photos of her sentimental engagement ring and cuddled up pictures with her fiancé. People magazine revealed that the couple got married in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony on May 17.
Luckily for fans, the "Positions" singer shared several photos from her big day in three posts to her page. Keep scrolling to learn what fans and friends of the couple had to say about the stunning images.
Fans are ecstatic to see Ariana Grande happily married
Ariana Grande shared a total of 12 photos from her wedding day across three posts on May 26. The pictures displayed her simple, fitted Vera Wang wedding dress (via Elle) and the gorgeous floral arrangements that hung from the high ceiling of her Montecito home, which is where the wedding took place, as reported by People. Of course, there were plenty of smooching pictures between her and her new hubby Dalton Gomez as well.
Fans and friends alike were in awe of the photos, and took to Grande's comment section to express their happiness and offer well wishes to the smitten couple. Actor Millie Bobby Brown could barely contain her excitement, writing, "OH MY GOD QISJXIKXOSIWEB" followed by another comment saying that the "34 + 35" singer looked "stunning." Model Bella Hadid wrote, "Ari" with the same black-lined emoji that the singer used in her captions as well as a teary-eyed emoji. Actor Taraji P. Henson commented on the black and white photo with a cute nickname for the former Nickelodeon star. "Congrats my lil sweat pea," she said. Grande's manager Scooter Braun simply left five red hearts under the first string of photos posted.
It's clear that there is a lot of love both in and surrounding Grande and Dalton's relationship. Congratulations to the newlyweds!