Ariana Grande Shares First Photos From Her Wedding

It's the moment Arianators have been waiting for: Ariana Grande has shared her first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez!

One photo (seen below), posted on May 26, is a black and white close-up snapshot of the newlywed couple kissing. Gomez is dressed in his tux and Grande teases fans by only revealing her veil in the Instagram post. She captioned it with their wedding date: May 15, 2021.

The real estate agent popped the question to the international superstar in December 2020 after dating for most of 2020. Grande announced the exciting news via a post to Instagram that read "forever n then some." The slideshow showed off some photos of her sentimental engagement ring and cuddled up pictures with her fiancé. People magazine revealed that the couple got married in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony on May 17.

Luckily for fans, the "Positions" singer shared several photos from her big day in three posts to her page. Keep scrolling to learn what fans and friends of the couple had to say about the stunning images.