Morgan Stewart Opens Up About Postpartum Health Scare

TV personality and fashion designer Morgan Stewart announced happy news in February along with husband Jordan McGraw. "After 30 hours, 27 apple juices, &, 16 pushes later...she decided to join our party!" the blonde captioned her delivery room photo of new daughter Row Renggli on Instagram. Until early June, the "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" alum went on a luxurious maternity leave, as April's Instagram post of her enjoying relaxing mother-daughter time at Utah's Amangiri resort shows.

Stewart rose to fame for her blunt sense of humor and a lavish lifestyle on E!'s "RKOBH" in 2014. Auditioning for a separate reality project with best friend Dorothy Wang, Stewart was instead recruited to star in her own show alongside Wang about their lives, per her appearance on the In The Chair with Justin Anderson podcast. Since her "RKOBH" run ended in 2016, per IMDb, she has contributed to and hosted no less than four E! Network series: "Daily Pop," "Nightly Pop," "Necessary Realness," and "What the Fashion."

After enjoying the "happiest month I've ever had" in March via her Instagram, Stewart tweeted her return to "Daily Pop" on June 2, announcing, "Back to work full time tomorrow ... anxiety/excitement overload." (She even dealt with online troll drama the instant she returned.) On June 9's Instagram Stories, however, Stewart shared that not all was as well as depicted on social media during her leave. Here's what she had to say about her postpartum health.