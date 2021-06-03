This Is Why Morgan Stewart Clapped Back At An Online Troll

TV personality Morgan Stewart has returned to E! News' "Daily Pop" following her maternity leave. The former "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" star had been absent from the talk show since welcoming daughter, Row, with husband Jordan McGraw in February. Of course, Stewart used her sense of humor to announce Row's birth, posting an Instagram photo with the caption, "after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, &, 16 pushes later...she decided to join our party!"

Since then, the E! personality has kept her followers updated on her life with a post about the "happiest month I've ever had," and another about her and McGraw's "parents night out." Yet, now fans can catch the fashion designer back on TV on "Daily Pop" and "Nightly Pop." Stewart revealed on Twitter that coming back to work full time gave her "anxiety/excitement overload," but fans were clearly happy to welcome her back. One tweeted, "@Morgan_Stewart is back!! Can't wait!" Another echoed the sentiment: "@Morgan_Stewart it was great having you back on daily pop this morning."

Stewart also showed off on her Instagram story (via E!) that she received a gift from co-host Justin Sylvester, as well as several bouquets of flowers from others. One of those was extra special as it apparently was from her daughter. It even included the adorable note, "Have a fun day back at work. I'll take care of the baby. Love, Row."

Unfortunately, Stewart's return wasn't all love and the TV star took to Twitter to clap back at a troll who questioned why she returned.