Why Meghan Markle's Relative Believes The Duchess Won't Speak To Her Family Again

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father's side of the family for many years. The Duchess of Sussex is particularly close to her mom, Doria Ragland, but she chose to cut ties with her father, Thomas Markle, after she found out that he had lied to her about his relationship with the press. Meghan discussed this during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, according to Page Six. The duchess also told Oprah that she doesn't speak to her half-sister Samantha Markle, either, and that she hasn't for several years.

Since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and traded in their digs at Frogmore Cottage for a mansion in Montecito, they live closer to some of Meghan's extended family. According to Page Six, Meghan's mom has been a huge help after Meghan and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. The report indicates that Doria, who lives in Los Angeles, has been "helping out with the newborn" at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Santa Barbara. However, Meghan doesn't seem too keen on forgiving her father or reconnecting with some of her other family members — and, according to a new report, that feeling might just be mutual. Keep reading to find out what one of Meghan's relatives had to say about the family's disconnect.