This Is Who Fans Want Katie Holmes To Date Next

Katie Holmes' romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. fizzled out in April (via Us Weekly), and fans of the "Pieces of April" actor are eager to see who she dates next. From the beginning of her career, there's been a spotlight on Holmes' love life. When she landed the role of Joey Potter in "Dawson's Creek," she also met the guy she would describe as her "first love" during a 1998 Rolling Stone interview.

Holmes didn't come right out and say that she was talking about co-star Joshua Jackson, but it was pretty obvious that "The Mighty Ducks" actor meant a lot to her. "He's been in the business so long, and he's really helped me," she said. Holmes moved on and got engaged to "American Pie" star Chris Klein in 2003, but they never made it to the altar, per People. A little over a year after they ended their engagement in 2005, she wed another experienced actor. Who could forget Tom Cruise shocking Oprah and becoming an enduring internet meme by jumping on a couch to demonstrate the intensity of his love for Holmes?

But by 2012, their marriage made in tabloid heaven was over. Holmes then made a surprising move by dating Cruise's "Collateral" co-star Jamie Foxx. The couple kept their six-year relationship mostly under the radar before it ended in 2019, and now fans want to see Holmes with someone else who worked with Foxx.