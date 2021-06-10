What We Know About Lily Allen's New Job

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2006, British star Lily Allen has cemented herself as one of the most successful singer-songwriters in recent times.

According to The Official Charts, she has bagged herself three No. 1 singles — "Smile," "The Fear," and "Somewhere Only We Know" — and two chart-topping albums — "It's Not Me, It's You" and "Sheezus" – in the UK. As noted by the 2:22 – A Ghost Story website, Allen has sold more than 5 million records worldwide and picked up a handful of awards, some of which include a BRIT Award and three Ivor Novello Awards, while being nominated for a Grammy Award for her debut album, "Alright, Still." In 2018, the "Littlest Things" hitmaker released her first memoir, "My Thoughts Exactly," which proved to be a popular read as it became a No. 1 best-seller, according to her Twitter.

It's been more than three years since Allen dropped a new album. However, it seems the mother-of-two has been busy living her best life since marrying "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour in September 2020. With that being said, Allen is about to step back into the spotlight with an exciting new job. Keep reading to find out more.