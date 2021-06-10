Charles Spencer Responds To The Controversy Surrounding Lilibet Diana's Name

Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter — and revealed the name that they chose to give her — controversy ensued. According to a statement on the Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that they named their daughter Lilibet Diana. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement reads, in part.

It didn't take long for questions surrounding the name to surface. Primarily, it seems people wanted to know if Harry asked Queen Elizabeth's permission to name the baby Lilibet, since it is a family nickname and could be considered more personal. While Page Six reported that Harry did speak to his grandmother before naming his daughter, BBC News cited a palace source who claimed that Harry did not ask for permission to use the moniker. According to the Daily Mail, Harry has threatened to take legal action against false reports that he didn't speak to his grandmother ahead of announcing his child's name to the world.

In a new interview with "Lorraine" that aired on ITV on June 10, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, was asked about the controversy surrounding the newborn's name, according to Hello! Keep reading to find out what he had to say.