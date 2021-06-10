Bachelorette Alum Mike Johnson Has A Message For Chris Harrison

Bachelor Nation was shook when Chris Harrison officially resigned as host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" franchise, even though rumors of his exit had been circulating for months. Although his departure comes in the wake of some scandal, there is apparently no love lost between the host and the many former contestants and leads of the popular dating show. And now some of those former contestants are speaking out, including former "Bachelorette" contestant Mike Johnson, who appeared on Hannah Brown's "Bachelorette" season.

On the June 10 episode of the "Click Bait" podcast with Tayshia Adams, Mike called Harrison the "GOAT" (which stands for "greatest of all time") and said on behalf of himself and his castmates, referencing some of the scandal surrounding Harrison's departure, "We just wanna show love to you Chris. We have nothing negative to say. We wish you well in your next endeavors. And I just wanted to read a quick quote from Coretta Scott King. 'It doesn't matter how strong your opinions are. If you don't use your power for positive change, you are indeed part of the problem.'"

He added, "And with that being said, we know Chris was amazing as a host. And for the individuals that say the show won't be the same without Chris, you're right. It won't be. With that being said as well, we are here to grow and we are here to continue to evolve with the Bachelor franchise. Chris, well wishes."