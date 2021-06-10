Which Kardashian Dislikes Being On Camera The Most?

It's the end of an era for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," as the series aired its 20th and final season in 2021. The famous family announced their decision to end the show in a joint statement via social media in September 2020, writing, "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."

Following the announcement, many blamed Kourtney Kardashian, as her storylines on "KUWTK" often involved her wanting to leave. But as she explained during an episode (per Newsweek), it was everyone's decision. "Every time our contract's up, we always have this conversation of like, 'Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?' If everyone wanted to keep doing it, I'm sure I would have kept doing it too," she said.

Ahead of the show's finale, longtime executive producer Farnaz Farjam shared some details about his experience with the Kardashian-Jenners and revealed which cast member loved being on camera — and who liked it the least. Scroll ahead to find out which member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was happy to stay far away from the cameras.