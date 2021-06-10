Which Kardashian Dislikes Being On Camera The Most?
It's the end of an era for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," as the series aired its 20th and final season in 2021. The famous family announced their decision to end the show in a joint statement via social media in September 2020, writing, "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."
Following the announcement, many blamed Kourtney Kardashian, as her storylines on "KUWTK" often involved her wanting to leave. But as she explained during an episode (per Newsweek), it was everyone's decision. "Every time our contract's up, we always have this conversation of like, 'Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?' If everyone wanted to keep doing it, I'm sure I would have kept doing it too," she said.
Ahead of the show's finale, longtime executive producer Farnaz Farjam shared some details about his experience with the Kardashian-Jenners and revealed which cast member loved being on camera — and who liked it the least. Scroll ahead to find out which member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was happy to stay far away from the cameras.
No, it's not Kourtney Kardashian who hates the camera the most
For a long time, Kourtney Kardashian made it known that she wasn't as enthusiastic about filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as the rest of her sisters. In fact, in 2020, she announced she was leaving the show because she was feeling "unfulfilled." She told Vogue Arabia at the time, "I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years ... and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."
The mom-of-three added, "Privacy is something I have come to value, and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."
But as it turns out, Kourtney isn't the sister who disliked being on camera the most — it's Kylie Jenner. According to the show's executive producer Farnaz Farjam, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner "likes to film the least." He told reality streaming site Hayu (via the Daily Mail), "She's actually way more present in the final season — probably because it was Season 20 and it was coming to an end. Farnaz added, "If you think about the last few family trips that we did, Kylie was missing — but she came for this one, and she was definitely way more present this season."