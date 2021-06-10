What We Know About Busta Rhymes Being Near The Scene Of A Fatal Shooting In NYC

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in the trendy Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on June 9, and strangely enough, rapper Busta Rhymes happened to be partying there later that night. The New York Post reports that the shooting happened as a result of a dispute between the man who was waiting outside of the PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel and another man who drove away in a Jeep. The outlet reports that police have not yet made an arrest in the shooting.

The man was also not a guest at the hotel, and neither was Busta, who appeared to simply be partying at the lounge until he was spotted leaving early in the morning. Apparently, the lounge and hotel remained open despite the shooting and subsequent police activity outside the West 16th St. hotspot. Busta Rhymes, who is also from Brooklyn, has been at the scene of one other shooting in the past, when his bodyguard was shot outside of a video shoot back in 2006.

But did Busta have any connection to that or this shooting? Read on to find out.