Former Palace Aide Slams Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided it was best for them to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, it seems as though many people got the impression that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to move somewhere ultra-private and take themselves completely out of the spotlight. And while the two are living a more private life on their own terms these days, they have also put themselves in the spotlight on more than one occasion. It started back in March when the couple agreed to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. From there, Harry made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Harry also put himself front and center in his newest collaboration with Oprah, an AppleTV+ show called "The Me You Can't See."

The Sussexes have inked deals with Netflix and Spotify, according to Fox News, so things don't seem to be slowing down any — and people have noticed. In fact, a former palace aide has since called out the couple, for doing anything but living a more quiet life, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out what the former aide had to say.