Everything We Learned About Joe Biden's Meeting With Queen Elizabeth

It's a parade of presidents for Queen Elizabeth II. She has seen several U.S. presidents in her lifetime, and now, it's time to add Joe Biden to the list. According to Express, Biden will meet the queen during his visit to the U.K. for the G7 summit, which starts on June 11. Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed the news to reporters earlier in June, saying that "they issued, of course, a graceful invitation," which the president accepted. "He's looking forward to seeing her with Dr. Biden as well," added Psaki.

Biden's visit to the U.K. is his first overseas trip since he took office on January 20, 2021. According to People, Buckingham Palace confirmed details about the visit, saying that the Bidens will be welcomed in the castle's Quadrangle and will be given a royal salute by the queen's Guard of Honor. The palace also confirmed that the U.S. national anthem will be played at the royal welcome ceremony. Following the inspection of the Guard of Honor, the president and first lady will watch the march with the queen.

So, what makes the President's meeting with the queen different and unique from the queen's past meetings with former presidents? Here's everything we have learned so far about Biden meeting the queen on June 13.