How The Weeknd Just Broke Another Billboard Record

The Weeknd's latest album, "After Hours," has been breaking records. Thanks to tracks like "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes," and "Heartless," the Ethiopian-Canadian singer became one of the biggest winners in the history of the Billboard Music Awards. At the 2021 BBMAs, The Weeknd received nine awards, bringing his total to 19, making him the fifth most-awarded artist behind Drake (29), Taylor Swift (25), Justin Bieber (21) and Garth Brooks (20).

The Weeknd's recent accomplishments don't stop here, though. In March, "Blinding Lights" made Billboard history as the first solo song to spend a year in the U.S. Hot 100 chart. As reported by Billboard, the song charted for its 52nd week on March 13. "After Hours was always meant to be a very personal project. It's a story I had to tell," he told Billboard about the historic record. "The fact I've been able to tell it with the world listening is incredible. This Billboard chart record is truly a result of the fans. I'm so humbled and forever grateful to them."

