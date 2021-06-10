How The Weeknd Just Broke Another Billboard Record
The Weeknd's latest album, "After Hours," has been breaking records. Thanks to tracks like "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes," and "Heartless," the Ethiopian-Canadian singer became one of the biggest winners in the history of the Billboard Music Awards. At the 2021 BBMAs, The Weeknd received nine awards, bringing his total to 19, making him the fifth most-awarded artist behind Drake (29), Taylor Swift (25), Justin Bieber (21) and Garth Brooks (20).
The Weeknd's recent accomplishments don't stop here, though. In March, "Blinding Lights" made Billboard history as the first solo song to spend a year in the U.S. Hot 100 chart. As reported by Billboard, the song charted for its 52nd week on March 13. "After Hours was always meant to be a very personal project. It's a story I had to tell," he told Billboard about the historic record. "The fact I've been able to tell it with the world listening is incredible. This Billboard chart record is truly a result of the fans. I'm so humbled and forever grateful to them."
And now, The Weeknd has made Billboard history (once again). Scroll on to find out more.
'Blinding Lights' is the longest-charting song by a solo artist
Thanks to "Blinding Lights," from his 2020 album "After Hours," The Weeknd has just broke another massive Billboard record. Per REVOLT, the song has just spent its 78th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the third-longest charting song in the chart's history. "Blinding Lights" is second just to AWOLNation's "Sail" (79 weeks) and Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" (87 weeks). But considering that the latter songs come from bands, The Weeknd's track is the longest-charting song by a solo artist.
Despite all his undeniable success, however, The Weeknd was totally snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards — and he was understandably very disappointed."The Grammys remain corrupt," he tweeted shortly after the nominations were announced in November 2020. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."
He doubled down on his comments in 2021 Billboard cover story. "I use a sucker punch as an analogy because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere,' he explained. "I definitely felt ... I felt things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, 'What happened?'" He continued, "We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, 'This is it; this is your year.' We were all very confused."
Well, he's certainly winning elsewhere.