The Truth Behind Quavo And Kendrick Perkins' Beef
Twitter beef united sports and music when rapper Quavo had a heated exchange with former NBA player Kendrick Perkins. The two had issues dating back to 2018 and had publicly thrown online jabs after Quavo dropped Perkins' name in a verse. "Get no playin' time, Kendrick Perkins," the Migos member rapped on "F**k 12" which was featured on his solo project "Quavo Huncho" in 2018, per Deadspin. The throwaway line did not go unnoticed by the former Boston Celtic.
Perkins addressed his beef with Quavo in a 2019 interview. "I almost got into it with Quavo, cause he tried to put me on a song," the former NBA big man told "Fair Game" host Kristine Leahy, via Twitter. "He tried to like diss me." The player-turned-analyst is known for his candid takes on-air and online, and took the opportunity to throw a jab at Quavo. "I kinda wanted to fire back 'cause his album flopped anyway — I mean, it was trash — but I was just like why are these little dudes coming after me?" Perkins added.
Two years later, the online feud was reignited after Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff performed at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match on June 6 to promote Migos' "Culture III" album. "I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a** bars!!!" Perkins tweeted.
Quavo and Kendrick Perkins exchange words
Quavo noticed that Kendrick Perkins had reignited their beef, and used the opportunity to further promote Migos' latest album. The rapper tweeted a photo of the NBA analyst and included a fist emoji under his chin while adding: "#Culture3 Friday!" Shortly after, Perkins once again took a shot at Quavo's solo career. "Thank God you're back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you'll ever get to a hit as a solo artist!" he tweeted in response to the photo.
On June 10, the two faced off further on an episode of "First Take" on ESPN and shared a heated exchange. "Where I'm from in Beaumont, Texas ... you shoot something my way I'm going to address you like the numbers on your house," Perkins said while addressing the rapper on ESPN (via Twitter). "But when I was putting in work you probably still had Similac on your breath when I was helping the Celtics go to the finals," the one-time NBA champion added.
Quavo mentioned the former big man's injuries and compared him to Anthony Davis, who has battled injuries throughout his career. "If ESPN gonna put AD in a wheelchair every time he in the playoffs, why not do Perk like that?" Quavo responded. In the end, the two appeared to bury the hatchet. "All jokes aside. It ain't ever no beef with Big Perk man," Quavo said (via Twitter). "It's all love, and it was just a bar."