The Truth Behind Quavo And Kendrick Perkins' Beef

Twitter beef united sports and music when rapper Quavo had a heated exchange with former NBA player Kendrick Perkins. The two had issues dating back to 2018 and had publicly thrown online jabs after Quavo dropped Perkins' name in a verse. "Get no playin' time, Kendrick Perkins," the Migos member rapped on "F**k 12" which was featured on his solo project "Quavo Huncho" in 2018, per Deadspin. The throwaway line did not go unnoticed by the former Boston Celtic.

Perkins addressed his beef with Quavo in a 2019 interview. "I almost got into it with Quavo, cause he tried to put me on a song," the former NBA big man told "Fair Game" host Kristine Leahy, via Twitter. "He tried to like diss me." The player-turned-analyst is known for his candid takes on-air and online, and took the opportunity to throw a jab at Quavo. "I kinda wanted to fire back 'cause his album flopped anyway — I mean, it was trash — but I was just like why are these little dudes coming after me?" Perkins added.

Two years later, the online feud was reignited after Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff performed at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match on June 6 to promote Migos' "Culture III" album. "I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a** bars!!!" Perkins tweeted.

